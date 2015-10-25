Facebook Encourages Lousy Government

On the local level. the discussion goes something like this:

“Mo Dunkel for Mayor? Are you kidding me? The guy is a lightweight. Hasn’t been involved with the city—other than to run for office before and lose—and doesn’t have a clue about how to run a city, much less anything else. Just read his Facebook page.”

Or...

“Shelby Rognstad for Mayor? Isn’t he the guy who wants to change Sandpoint street directions, closed his business and is in the hip pocket of the current mayor and wants to pay $100,000 for a city administrator?”

So, if you live in Sandpoint and have staked out a candidate for mayor, your blood is boiling by what is being said about “your” candidate.

Let’s go to the national level. This discussion goes something like this:

“What? Elect Hillary Clinton? Are you kidding me? What about the emails, what about Benghazi, what about her husband and that intern? If she can’t handle her own husband, how can she be expected to run the nation?”

Or....

Donald Trump, Ben Carson, etc... “What a clown car full of candidates. Can you really see any of them in the White House? Really? The economy is still too shaky to turn it back to the Republicans. It has taken almost eight years to dig out of the last hole left by the GOP and the funny thing is most of the GOP faithful are complaining that Obama hasn’t fixed their mess fast enough.”

Whew...

More than a few studies have shown that talking politics is akin to being hooked on drugs. Could be right.

Take Facebook for example.

I found this gem last week: “Your relentless political Facebook posts finally turned me around to your way of thinking. Said nobody... ever.”

So Miss Manners would remind all of us to not discuss politics or religion on Facebook or anywhere else for that matter, because it seems impossible to have an intelligent conversation about anything.

Try it.

• “Hey, how about those Seahawks?”

“They would be doing a lot better if that Obama and the Democrats wouldn’t have forced such a high minimum wage in Seattle. If that hadn’t gone through, they could have afforded to sign Cam Chancellor earlier and wouldn’t have lost those early games.”

• Sure was hot this summer.

“Don’t get me started on the whole climate change fiasco. Just a slick way to put coal miners out of work while propping up China.”

Pick a topic, any topic.

I floated an idea a few years back that was greeted with crickets. I thought it made sense to not have party affiliation with positions such as county commissioner, sheriff, coroner, treasurer and clerk. Seems the non-partisan approach to school board trustees has worked (although we know they are all lefty, communist, pro union, pro nonfiction liberals—oops, see how easy that is?)

In the meantime, the state GOP voted to close the primaries so that a person had to declare party loyalty before picking up a Republican ballot. This not only lowered the voter turnout to historic numbers, it further inflamed the political battles.

So what is a voter to do?

How about demand change.

Why not call out the candidate who is only running on the platform of how bad the other guy or gal’s party is doing nationally? Who really thinks that Obama has anything to do with the hours the clerk’s office is open?

Why not get informed? It’s been my observation that the more a candidate is paranoid about the media or attending public forums, the more they are bought and paid for or are clueless.

It is hard to get involved in a political process that is really designed to discourage non-zealots.

Don’t let this happen.

You owe it to yourself to learn about the issues and candidates and to cast an informed ballot.

You truly get the type of leaders you elect and you have no right to complain—or to Facebook—about how bad things are if you aren’t involved.

Get involved... just keep it off Facebook.

What do you think?